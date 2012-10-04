BANGKOK, Oct 4 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1450.99 0.36% 5.240
USD/JPY 78.48 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1778.06 0.04% 0.670
US CRUDE 87.97 -0.19% -0.170
DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25
ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47
THAI STOCKS 1,307.55 0.14% 1.89
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, investors wait for more
US data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PCL
Thailand's second-biggest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
company has bought LPG businesses in Malaysia and Vietnam, it
said in a statement.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags
> Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data
> Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale
> Gold holds ground as investors eye central banks, jobs data
> Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)