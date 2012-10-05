BANGKOK, Oct 5 Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1461.4 0.72% 10.410
USD/JPY 78.51 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6715 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1795.26 0.38% 6.710
US CRUDE 91.62 -0.10% -0.090
DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60% 80.75
ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29% 1.54
THAI STOCKS 1306.63 -0.07% -0.92
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT PCL
The country's biggest energy firm has won approval to build
the second phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving
terminal worth 21.4 billion baht ($698 million), the Energy
Ministry's National Energy Policy Office said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)