BANGKOK, Oct 9 Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1455.88 -0.35% -5.050
USD/JPY 78.27 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7062 -- -0.037
SPOT GOLD 1778.19 0.22% 3.900
US CRUDE 90.24 1.02% 0.910
DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50
ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92
THAI STOCKS 1135.35 0.36% 4.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, capped by growth,
earnings worries
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta
off record
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PCL
The PET film maker told the exchange that its board has
approved the acquisition of 67 percent of shares of Polyplex
Resins Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S in Turkey by its wholly-owned
Polyplex Europa Polyester Film Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. The
acquisition was expected within the fourth quarter.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St drops as investors wary of weak earnings
> Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due
> FOREX-Euro on defensive as Spain aid seen in limbo
> Gold inches up after 2-day slide; firm dollar weighs
> Oil dips on growth concerns; Middle East fears support
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)