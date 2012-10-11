BANGKOK, Oct 11 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0125 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920
USD/JPY 78.09 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.682 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1759.05 -0.16% -2.890
US CRUDE 91.44 0.21% 0.190
DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56
ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71
THAI STOCKS 1289.35 -0.24% -2.35
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weak on growth woes, euro on
backfoot
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses amid global
growth concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL IN MARKET DEBUT
Shares in the media service provider in the mass transit,
department store and office building sectors start trading on
Thursday. VGI's IPO raised about 3.08 billion baht ($100.47
million), pricing the shares at 35 baht each.
-- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS
COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL
An independent academic expert, Anuparp Thiralarp, sought an
injunction to halt an auction of third-generation licences
scheduled for Oct. 16. The Central Administrative Court is
scheduled to hold an urgent session later on Thursday to decide
whether to accept the case for consideration.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)