BANGKOK, Oct 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3% -4.250
USD/JPY 78.37 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1744.04 -0.55% -9.710
US CRUDE 91.24 -0.67% -0.620
DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02% 2.46
ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35% -0.41
THAI STOCKS 1296.98 0.16% 2.08
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings
worry.
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities
rebound.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT PCL
The energy firm plans to sell $1-2 billion of bonds in
October/November in overseas markets, Chief Financial Officer
Surong Bulakul told reporters.
-- KRUNG THAI BANK
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Krung Thai Bank's
(KTB; 'AA+(tha)'/Outlook Stable) upcoming unsecured subordinated
debentures of up to 15 billion Thai baht ($489.64 million), with
an option to issue a further amount of up to 10 billion Thai
baht ($326.42 million), a National Long-Term rating of
'AA(tha)'.
($1 = 30.635 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)