BANGKOK, Oct 17 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1454.92 1.03% 14.790
USD/JPY 78.82 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.021
SPOT GOLD 1752.33 0.29% 5.140
US CRUDE 92.49 0.43% 0.400
DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95% 127.55
ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20% 1.43
THAI STOCKS 1287.49 -0.24% -3.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings,
Spanish hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Advanced Info Service, Total Access
Communication, True Corp
Thailand's three biggest telecoms operators bid a total of
41.63 billion baht ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday for the radio
frequencies required for the long overdue introduction of faster
third-generation (3G) mobile services.
-- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Thailand's third-largest lender by assets reported a 20
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by
growth in its car loan and home mortgage business.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late
> Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure
> Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings
> Gold extends gains as euro zone worries ease
> Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)