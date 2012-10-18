BANGKOK, Oct 18 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.1 0.22% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8079 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1750.29 0.03% 0.600 US CRUDE 92.07 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 THAI STOCKS 1301.28 1.07% 13.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property STOCKS TO WATCH -- Kasikornbank Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a lower-than-expected 18.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong growth in consumer loans. -- PTT Exploration and Production The energy firm expected its 2012 sales volume to rise 4 percent, lower than previous forecast, due to a delay in start-up of the Montara field in Australia to early 2013, Chief Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told reporters. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow > Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fears > Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush > Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone > Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)