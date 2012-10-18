BANGKOK, Oct 18 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990
USD/JPY 79.1 0.22% 0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8079 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1750.29 0.03% 0.600
US CRUDE 92.07 -0.05% -0.050
DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22
ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84
THAI STOCKS 1301.28 1.07% 13.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in
focus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate
cut lifts property
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Kasikornbank
Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a
lower-than-expected 18.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Wednesday, boosted by strong growth in consumer loans.
-- PTT Exploration and Production
The energy firm expected its 2012 sales volume to rise 4
percent, lower than previous forecast, due to a delay in
start-up of the Montara field in Australia to early 2013, Chief
Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told reporters.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)