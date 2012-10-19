BANGKOK, Oct 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24% -3.570 USD/JPY 79.34 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8203 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1740.36 -0.04% -0.730 US CRUDE 92.06 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06% -8.06 ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50% 0.61 THAI STOCKS 1311.21 0.76% 9.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, consolidate recent gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- Bank of Ayudhya Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General Electric GE.N, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, in line with forecasts, due to continued loan growth in its auto and credit card businesses. -- Krung Thai Bank Thailand's second-largest lender reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday due to strong loan growth, especially from the retail and small business sectors, plus a higher dividend from a state investment fund. MARKET NEWS > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > Prices erase early gains, yields rise 4th straight day > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing > Gold holds above $1,740, euro summit eyed > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)