BANGKOK, Oct 22 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66% -24.150
USD/JPY 79.31 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7835 -- 0.018
SPOT GOLD 1722.65 0.15% 2.660
US CRUDE 90.04 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43
ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55
THAI STOCKS 1307.71 -0.27% -3.50
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after disappointing US
earnings
SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC)
Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported a
6.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday due to an
increase in regulatory fees and higher network expenses.
-- Bangkok Bank
Thailand's top lender by assets reported a 3.3 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday due mainly to a lower
corporate tax rate, but earnings fell from the previous quarter
because of slower loan growth. [ID:nL3E8LF5JF}
MARKET NEWS
(Compiled by Viparat Jantrapap)