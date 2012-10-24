BANGKOK, Oct 24 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.710
USD/JPY 79.87 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7765 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1712.94 0.28% 4.850
US CRUDE 87.18 0.59% 0.510
DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36
ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22
THAI STOCKS 1310.42 0.21% 2.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT PCL
The energy firm's wholly-owned subsidiary PTT Mining Limited
has raised its direct and indirect stake in coal mining firm
Sakari Resources Ltd to a combined 90.2 percent, it
said in a filing to the stock exchange.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)