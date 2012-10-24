BANGKOK, Oct 24 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.710 USD/JPY 79.87 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7765 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1712.94 0.28% 4.850 US CRUDE 87.18 0.59% 0.510 DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22 THAI STOCKS 1310.42 0.21% 2.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, focus on China data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT PCL The energy firm's wholly-owned subsidiary PTT Mining Limited has raised its direct and indirect stake in coal mining firm Sakari Resources Ltd to a combined 90.2 percent, it said in a filing to the stock exchange. MARKET NEWS >Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months >Spain, growth worries propel bond prices >Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms >Gold edges up on bargain hunting, near 7-week low >Oil slumps on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)