BANGKOK, Oct 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0203 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1408.75 -0.31% -4.360 USD/JPY 79.93 0.16% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7959 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1706.36 0.26% 4.430 US CRUDE 85.84 0.13% 0.110 DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39 THAI STOCKS 1295.00 -1.18% -15.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, earnings still in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at all-time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, saw its quarterly net profit more than double, mainly due to higher sales volumes and rising prices, but it was below analysts' forecast. -- SIAM CEMENT PCL Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate doubled its forecast for sales growth of the construction material this year, but maintained its forecast for a fall in overall earnings as weak petrochemical prices dragged down third quarter profit. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed > Bonds stabilise as Fed sticks to cautious view > USD off highs after Fed, NZD up on RBNZ > Gold inches up as dollar drifts following Fed > Oil falls on US crude stocks rise, Europe's weak data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)