BANGKOK, Oct 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0203 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1408.75 -0.31% -4.360
USD/JPY 79.93 0.16% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7959 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1706.36 0.26% 4.430
US CRUDE 85.84 0.13% 0.110
DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19
ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39
THAI STOCKS 1295.00 -1.18% -15.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, earnings still in focus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at
all-time high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, saw its quarterly net
profit more than double, mainly due to higher sales volumes and
rising prices, but it was below analysts' forecast.
-- SIAM CEMENT PCL
Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate doubled its
forecast for sales growth of the construction material this
year, but maintained its forecast for a fall in overall earnings
as weak petrochemical prices dragged down third quarter profit.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed
> Bonds stabilise as Fed sticks to cautious view
> USD off highs after Fed, NZD up on RBNZ
> Gold inches up as dollar drifts following Fed
> Oil falls on US crude stocks rise, Europe's weak data
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)