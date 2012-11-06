BANGKOK, Nov 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1417.26 0.22% 3.060 USD/JPY 80.17 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6963 -- 0.018 SPOT GOLD 1685.06 0.06% 1.070 US CRUDE 85.68 0.04% 0.030 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02 THAI STOCKS 1306.70 0.01% 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US election SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- Esso (Thailand) Pcl Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed ESSO's bills of exchange (B/E) revolving programme of up to 12 billion baht at 'F1(tha)'. -- Asian Property Development Pcl The housing developer said on Monday it aimed for 2013 revenue growth of 20 percent from an expected 17 billion baht ($553 million) in 2012, with the increase due mainly to sales of condominium projects. MARKET NEWS > Wall St rises in thin trade day before U.S. election > Prices up before U.S. vote; Greece worries mount > Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates > Gold flat after coming off 2-month low; US election in focus > Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)