Nov 7 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0149 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130 USD/JPY 80.16 -0.22% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7138 -- -0.037 SPOT GOLD 1710.85 -0.26% -4.490 US CRUDE 88.1 -0.69% -0.610 DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24 ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72 THAI STOCKS 1300.84 -0.45% -5.86 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, counting starts in US election SE ASIA STOCKS- Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Global Chemical Thailand's largest petrochemical firm reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to a higher refining margin, a rise in petrochemical sales and an inventory gain. -- Thai Oil Thailand's top oil refiner said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit had quadrupled, beating expectations, with a boost from improved refining margins. -- CP All Thailand's largest convenience store chain said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit rose by a third to a record on higher sales as a result of a promotional campaign. -- Thai Airways International Pcl Thai budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways International, said on Tuesday it planned to list shares on the Thai stock market in July 2013 as it wanted to raise funds for fleet expansion. -- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl The refiner is studying a plan to build a second refinery with capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) to tap demand in the fast-growing Southeast Asian country. (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)