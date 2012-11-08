BANGKOK, Nov 8 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860
USD/JPY 79.96 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6812 -- 0.037
SPOT GOLD 1719.09 0.16% 2.780
US CRUDE 84.93 0.58% 0.490
DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95
ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72
THAI STOCKS 1299.74 -0.08% -1.10
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on worry over U.S. fiscal
cliff
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week
highs
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
The world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a 5 percent
rise in quarterly net profit to a record on Thursday on higher
tuna sales and lower interest costs after the repayment of some
debt.
-- Advanced Info Service Pcl
Thailand's top mobile phone operator matched expectations
with a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday as
the popularity of smartphones and social networks boosted demand
for data services.
-- PTT Global Chemical Pcl
Thailand's largest petrochemical maker expects 2012 revenue
of more than 500 billion baht ($16.3 billion), higher than its
earlier forecast of 400 billion baht, Chief Executive Anon
Sirisaengtaksin said.
-- WHA Corp in market debut
Shares in the warehouse firm start trading on Nov. 8. WHA
raised 1.72 billion baht ($55.97 million) through an initial
public offering, pricing the shares at 13.25 baht each.
MARKET NEWS
>Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed
>Prices jump as Obama win drives monetary policy view
>Yen rallies on risk aversion; NZD hit by jobs data
>Gold flat as U.S. fiscal worries boost dollar
>Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote
>Thai press digest
>Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)