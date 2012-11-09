BANGKOK, Nov 9 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1377.51 -1.22% -17.020
USD/JPY 79.5 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6267 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1734.84 0.28% 4.850
US CRUDE 85.25 0.19% 0.160
DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94% -121.41
ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86% -1.03
THAI STOCKS 1293.70 -0.27% -4.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries,
European uncertainty
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation
stocks weak
STOCK TO WATCH
-- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
The world's biggest canned tuna maker said on Thursday it
aimed for 2013 net profit growth of 15 percent due to a
turnaround in loss-making subsidiaries.
MARKET NEWS
>Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries
>Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears
>Euro near 2-month low after ECB highlights economic woes
>Gold heads for biggest weekly rise since late-Aug
>Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise
>Thai press digest
>Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)