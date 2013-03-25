BANGKOK, March 25 Thailand's benchmark stock
index climbed more than 2 percent on Monday, recovering some of
last week's lost ground after Cyprus and the European Union
agreed a plan to tackle the island's financial crisis.
That helped calm the mood after a 3.3 percent drop on
Friday, the worst since October 2011.
Thomson Reuters data showed brokers led net sellers of Thai
shares on Friday with sales of 1.1 billion baht ($37.5 million),
which offset net purchases by retail and foreign investors.
(TH/TRADING02)
"There was a raft of follow-through selling by the broader
market after programme-selling by brokers," Pichai
Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker
Thanachart Securities, said of Friday's move.
Brokers said small investors were worried about possible
increases to minimum deposits needed in cash balance accounts
and the effect of forced sales in margin accounts in a volatile
market.
The exchange is to meet with brokers on March 26 on a plan
to raise guarantees needed in cash balance accounts to at least
20 percent of trading value from 15 percent.
At 0814 GMT, the SET index was up 2.3 percent at
1,513.36, led by a 2.8 percent gain in banking shares
after Friday's 2.5 percent loss.
Italian-Thai Development Pcl jumped 6.3 percent
after falling 7.1 percent on Friday. Bangkok Metro Pcl
gained 6.3 percent after Friday's 8.9 percent drop.
The Thai stock index lost almost 7 percent last week because
of concerns about the ramifications of the crisis in Cyprus and
then brokers' tightening their margin lending.
The strong Thai economic outlook and global liquidity had
combined to push the market to a 19-year high, with retail
investors often using borrowed money, buying on margin.
"The news from Cyprus helped sentiment this morning. But
investors are still cautious about possible moves by the
(bourse) authorities," said strategist Teerada Charnyingyong at
Phillip Securities.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected the market to
rebound over the next two or three days to 1,520-1,530 but it
expected volatility in the near term.
The baht was at 29.25 per dollar on Monday. It hit
29.07 last week, its strongest since 1997, as foreign investors
poured into Thai bonds. The surge in the baht has unsettled some
investors, concerned that capital controls could be imposed.
However, in its ASEAN Equity Strategy, Morgan Stanley said
it remained positive on the Thai market, expecting
investment-led economic growth after the cabinet's approval of 2
trillion baht ($68.3 billion) in infrastructure spending over
seven years.
The MSCI index for Thailand was up 2.1
percent after a 2.9 percent drop on Friday and a loss of almost
7 percent last week.
The benchmark SET index has risen 7.8 percent so far this
year, Asia's sixth-best performance, trailing a 13.2 percent
gain in the Philippines and one of 10.2 percent in
Indonesia.
($1 = 29.305 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Jacqueline Wong)