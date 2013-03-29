BANGKOK, March 29 Stocks in Thailand gained more
than 1 percent on Friday thanks to end of quarter demand for
large caps but Malaysian stocks edged lower.
The Thai baht was flat in light trade, with many financial
markets elsewhere in Asia and around the world shut for the Good
Friday holiday.
The Thai SET stock index rose 1.1 percent to
1,561.06 points, recovering losses on Thursday. About 12 million
shares changed hands, 68 percent of the full-day average over
the past 30 days.
The index rose 12.2 percent in the quarter, the biggest in a
year.
Brokers attributed the gains to institutional buying and
demand from domestic trigger funds. Broker Bualuang Securities
said funds would continue to support the market next week, with
resistance on the main index seen at 1,600.
Trigger funds, which are liquidated when an index target is
hit, are popular with retail investors in Bangkok.
"Trigger funds were in the market today and should continue
to be major buyers in the near term. The market could be
range-bound next week ahead of the (Thai) holiday season," said
Wikij Tirawannarat, senior strategist at Bualuang Securities.
Telecom shares outperformed the market. The sector subindex
rose 1.7 percent, with Thaicom Pcl up 2.8
percent and Advanced Info Service Pcl up 1.7 percent.
The Thai baht moved in a range of 29.20 to 29.33
against the dollar, ending practically unchanged at 29.28.
The baht rose 4.4 percent in January-March, the biggest
quarterly gain since September 2010, and has been the
best-performing emerging Asian currency, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
In Kuala Lumpur, the stock index edged down 0.1
percent to 1,671.63, with volume 69 percent of the full-day
average in the past 30 sessions. It was down 1 percent on the
quarter, the worst in the region.
The Malaysian ringgit was flat at 3.0902 per
dollar, against Thursday's 3.0905.
($1 = 3.0965 ringgits)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould &
Kim Coghill)