----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1563.07 0.63% 9.790
USD/JPY 99.33 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7418 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1573.36 0.02% 0.270
US CRUDE 93.58 0.24% 0.220
DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23
ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27
THAI STOCKS 1489.53 -2.55% -38.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding
Asian shares
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta
at 2-wk low
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
The country's largest poultry exporter said Japan might
import frozen chicken from Thailand this year following recent
inspections at Thai farms.
MARKET NEWS
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)