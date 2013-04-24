April 24 Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1578.78 1.04% 16.280
USD/JPY 99.27 -0.19% -0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7013 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1422.11 0.70% 9.870
US CRUDE 89.37 0.21% 0.190
DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29
ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82
THAI STOCKS 1,549.35 -0.63% -9.75
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CP ALL PCL, SIAM MAKRO PCL
Thai stock exchange resumed trading in shares in CP All and
Siam Makro on Wednesday after CP All completely disclosed
information about its offer to buy Siam Makro.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)