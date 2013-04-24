April 24 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.78 1.04% 16.280 USD/JPY 99.27 -0.19% -0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7013 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1422.11 0.70% 9.870 US CRUDE 89.37 0.21% 0.190 DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29 ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82 THAI STOCKS 1,549.35 -0.63% -9.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares seen rising, weak data pressures euro SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines retreats; region wary of global prospects STOCKS TO WATCH -- CP ALL PCL, SIAM MAKRO PCL Thai stock exchange resumed trading in shares in CP All and Siam Makro on Wednesday after CP All completely disclosed information about its offer to buy Siam Makro. MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop > Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet > Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data > Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows > Oil hovers above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)