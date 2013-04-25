BANGKOK, April 25 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0229 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.79 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 99.41 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7047 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1437.16 0.44% 6.360 US CRUDE 91.79 0.39% 0.360 DOW JONES 14676.30 -0.29% -43.16 ASIA ADRS 140.46 0.52% 0.72 THAI STOCKS 1553.85 0.29% 4.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian Shares tick, support seen from global monetary stimulus SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam Makro surges after deal STOCKS TO WATCH -- Total Access Communication Pcl Thailand's second largest mobile operator reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. -- Siam Cement Pcl Thailand's top industrial conglomerate could raise its investment budget by two-thirds in Southeast Asia over the next five years, where demand for cement and building materials is set to rise because of a boom in the construction sector. It reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday. -- CP All Pcl Thailand's largest convenience store operator said on Wednesday it aimed to repay within two years all of the debt to be borrowed for its planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble > Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction > Yen steady in early Asia trade; Japan flow data eyed > Gold edges down, falling ETFs sap interest > Brent jumps nearly 2 pct; U.S. gasoline stocks decline > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)