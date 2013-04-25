BANGKOK, April 25 Following is some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0229 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1578.79 0% 0.010
USD/JPY 99.41 -0.06% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7047 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1437.16 0.44% 6.360
US CRUDE 91.79 0.39% 0.360
DOW JONES 14676.30 -0.29% -43.16
ASIA ADRS 140.46 0.52% 0.72
THAI STOCKS 1553.85 0.29% 4.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian Shares tick, support seen from global
monetary stimulus
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam
Makro surges after deal
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Total Access Communication Pcl
Thailand's second largest mobile operator reported a 1
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, in line with
market expectations.
-- Siam Cement Pcl
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate could raise its
investment budget by two-thirds in Southeast Asia over the next
five years, where demand for cement and building materials is
set to rise because of a boom in the construction sector.
It reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Wednesday.
-- CP All Pcl
Thailand's largest convenience store operator said on
Wednesday it aimed to repay within two years all of the debt to
be borrowed for its planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and
carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble
> Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction
> Yen steady in early Asia trade; Japan flow data eyed
> Gold edges down, falling ETFs sap interest
> Brent jumps nearly 2 pct; U.S. gasoline stocks decline
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)