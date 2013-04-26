BANGKOK, April 26 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370
USD/JPY 99.1 -0.15% -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7097 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1482.36 1.05% 15.370
US CRUDE 93.46 -0.19% -0.180
DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50
ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81
THAI STOCKS 1,574.25 1.31% 20.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on US earnings, data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- CP All Pcl, Siam Makro Pcl
Profit at Thailand's largest convenience store operator is
expected to rise an average 30 percent a year from 2014 after
the $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and carry wholesaler Siam
Makro, a financial adviser said.
-- Moody's Investors Service said a high degree of
government financial strength, moderate levels of economic and
institutional strength, and low to moderate susceptibility to
event risk continue to support Thailand's Baa1 local and foreign
currency bond ratings.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)