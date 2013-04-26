BANGKOK, April 26 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370 USD/JPY 99.1 -0.15% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7097 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1482.36 1.05% 15.370 US CRUDE 93.46 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50 ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81 THAI STOCKS 1,574.25 1.31% 20.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on US earnings, data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- CP All Pcl, Siam Makro Pcl Profit at Thailand's largest convenience store operator is expected to rise an average 30 percent a year from 2014 after the $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and carry wholesaler Siam Makro, a financial adviser said. -- Moody's Investors Service said a high degree of government financial strength, moderate levels of economic and institutional strength, and low to moderate susceptibility to event risk continue to support Thailand's Baa1 local and foreign currency bond ratings. MARKET NEWS > Wall St gains on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle > Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices > Dollar firm, U.S. jobless claims ease slowdown concerns > Gold heads for biggest weekly gain since late 2011 > Oil gains on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium under $10 > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)