May 8 Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1625.96 0.52% 8.460
USD/JPY 99.04 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7778 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1452.31 0.02% 0.320
US CRUDE 95.56 -0.06% -0.060
DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58% 87.31
ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36% 0.52
THAI STOCKS 1,601.15 1.41% 22.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record;
focus on China data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET
index hits 1,600
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- PTT Global Chemical Pcl
Thailand's largest petrochemical maker reported a 23 percent
rise in quarterly net profit as higher operating run rates and
wider petrochemical spreads outweighed weak refining margins.
The results were released late on Tuesday.
-- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
The electronic component manufacturer and exporter said on
Tuesday it expected a record net profit in 2013 and the strong
baht should not affect its earnings as it had hedged the
currency.
-- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS)
Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported an 11 percent
rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to strong growth in
non-voice and data services.
-- Thailand's finance minister said on Tuesday the central
bank had come up with measures aimed at holding down the baht,
but he again urged that interest rates be cut and said the
currency was too strong for the economy despite a retreat from
16-year highs.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)