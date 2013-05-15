BANGKOK, May 15 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0201 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1650.34 1.01 16.57 USD/JPY 102.21 -0.14 -0.14 10-YR US TSY 97.89 0.00 -0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD 1427.46 0.15 2.07 US CRUDE 94.4 0.20 0.19 DOW JONES 15215.25 0.82 123.57 ASIA ADRS 147.03 -0.23 -0.34 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Nikkei at fresh 5 1/2 yr high as yen slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Central Pattana Pcl Thailand's top department store operator and two of its shareholders raised $367 million in a share offering, according to a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters on Wednesday. -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl The country's largest petrochemical firm said it planned to "debottleneck" its second aromatic plant to raise production capacity by 100,000 tonnes a year to 770,000 tonnes by 2015. -- Thailand's finance minister said on Tuesday he still wanted a cut in the benchmark interest rate to hold down the baht, adding that a rate of 2 percent would make Thai assets less attractive. MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps as banks lead indexes to new highs > Bond prices fall as stocks draw buyers > Dollar edges down but remains close to 4 1/2 yr high vs yen > Gold edges up as dollar eases; snaps 4-day decline > Brent oil prices fall in light trading > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)