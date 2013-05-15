BANGKOK, May 15 Following is some
MARKETS 0201 GMT
AT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1650.34 1.01 16.57
USD/JPY 102.21 -0.14 -0.14
10-YR US TSY 97.89 0.00 -0.02
YLD
SPOT GOLD 1427.46 0.15 2.07
US CRUDE 94.4 0.20 0.19
DOW JONES 15215.25 0.82 123.57
ASIA ADRS 147.03 -0.23 -0.34
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Nikkei at fresh 5 1/2 yr
high as yen slips
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- Central Pattana Pcl
Thailand's top department store operator and two of its
shareholders raised $367 million in a share offering, according
to a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
-- PTT Global Chemical Pcl
The country's largest petrochemical firm said it planned to
"debottleneck" its second aromatic plant to raise production
capacity by 100,000 tonnes a year to 770,000 tonnes by 2015.
-- Thailand's finance minister said on Tuesday he still
wanted a cut in the benchmark interest rate to hold down the
baht, adding that a rate of 2 percent would make Thai assets
less attractive.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St jumps as banks lead indexes to new highs
> Bond prices fall as stocks draw buyers
> Dollar edges down but remains close to 4 1/2 yr high vs yen
> Gold edges up as dollar eases; snaps 4-day decline
> Brent oil prices fall in light trading
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)