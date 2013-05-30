BANGKOK, May 30 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS AT 0145 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1648.36 -0.70 -11.70 USD/JPY 101.17 0.04 0.04 10-YR US TSY YLD 96.55 0.02 -0.16 SPOT GOLD 1395.81 0.24 3.36 US CRUDE 93.17 0.04 0.04 DOW JONES 15302.8 -0.69 -106.59 ASIA ADRS 138.5 -1.49 -2.09 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities retreat SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks fall after rate cut STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- True Corporation Pcl The Thai telecoms group said on Wednesday it was considering plans to set up an infrastructure fund, possibly at the end of this year, as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial position. -- PTG Energy Pcl market debut Shares of the operator of retail and wholesale fuel businesses, through its PT petrol stations, start trading on Thursday. Last week, it sold around 386 million shares via initial public offering at 3.9 baht per share, raising 1.63 billion Thai baht ($53.97 million). -- Thailand's finance minister said on Wednesday that a cut in interest rates of 25 basis points announced by the central bank earlier was too small and too late. -- Thailand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent as expected on Wednesday, bowing to government pressure to ease monetary policy after weak first-quarter economic growth data. -- Thailand's central bank chief said that a cut in interest rates of 25 basis points by the monetary policy committee on Wednesday was appropriate and that a bigger cut could have sent the wrong signal by suggesting the economy was bad. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks > Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs > Dollar remains under pressure against yen > Gold edges down on U.S. Fed stimulus uncertainty > Oil slides with Wall Street and on energy demand worry > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 30.2 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)