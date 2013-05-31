BANGKOK, May 31 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
MARKETS AT 0202 GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1654.41 0.37 6.05
USD/JPY 100.99 0.27 0.27
10-YR US TSY YLD 96.80 -0.01 0.09
SPOT GOLD 1419.99 0.48 6.74
US CRUDE 93.57 -0.04 -0.04
DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14 21.73
ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56 0.78
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data
see QE staying on
SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst
drop since September 2011
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
The food firm, controlled by billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont, is looking for opportunities to buy assets in
Europe and the United States after a failed attempt to bid for
U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc.
-- Thailand's finance ministry expects to cut its 2013
economic growth forecast next month from the current level of
5.3 percent, an official said on Thursday, even as the
government sharply revised down export growth data for April.
-- Thailand's prime minister said the central bank could
take more action to ensure stability in the baht after
Wednesday's interest rate cut, which the government had pushed
for as a way of holding down the currency.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain
> Prices near flat as investors weigh Fed's course
> Dollar near 3-week low vs euro after soft U.S. data
> Gold gains on hopes Fed stimulus will stay, ETF holdings up
> Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy and Fed
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)