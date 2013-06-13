BANGKOK, June 13 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0154 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1612.52 -0.84 -13.61 USD/JPY 94.63 -1.43 -1.37 10-YR US TSY 96.00 -0.03 0.23 YLD SPOT GOLD 1391.16 0.24 3.37 US CRUDE 95.65 -0.24 -0.23 DOW JONES 14995.23 -0.84 -126.79 ASIA ADRS 134.18 -0.67 -0.91 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar pressured on Fed uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks extend losses; Indonesia rebounds STOCKS TO WATCH -- CP ALL PCL, SIAM MAKRO PCL A majority of CP All shareholders approved on Wednesday a planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro which is expected to be completed by the third-quarter of this year. -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday affirmed the B2 corporate family rating of True Corporation and the B2 corporate family and senior unsecured bond ratings of True Move Company Limited, but changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable. MARKET NEWS > Wall St slides as worry lingers over future of stimulus > Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply > Dollar nurses losses, Aussie eyes job data > Gold slips on stimulus concerns > Oil ends modestly higher, weak demand outlook weighs > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)