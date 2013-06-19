BANGKOK, June 19 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0211 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1651.81 0.78 12.77 USD/JPY 95.44 0.13 0.12 10-YR US TSY 96.11 0.00 -0.03 YLD SPOT GOLD 1365.31 -0.18 -2.48 US CRUDE 98.46 0.02 0.02 DOW JONES 15318.23 0.91 138.38 ASIA ADRS 136.56 0.59 0.79 GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei rallies, others subdued as Fed looms SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Thai stocks drop after late selling STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai shares worth a net $58.72 million on Tuesday, after three sessions of net buying worth $66.2 million in combination. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type -- KCE Electronics Pcl The electronic component manufacturer planned to spend 4.7 billion baht ($153.32 million) on building a new plant in the eastern district of Bangkok to raise its capacity to meet new product orders, according to its statement. -- True Corporation Pcl The Thai telecoms operator has hired Credit Suisse and UBS to advise on the listing of a $1 billion infrastructure fund in Bangkok, IFR reported on Tuesday. -- Thailand's central bank refused to bow to government pressure and cut interest rates to depress the baht when it rose 7 percent early this year and it seems just as reluctant to raise rates to defend the currency now that "hot money" is flowing out. -- The Thai government has agreed to cut the intervention price farmers get for their rice by 20 percent from July, the commerce minister said on Tuesday, just hours after the prime minister said a decision had been deferred. MARKET NEWS > Wall St extends rise, investors see no change in Fed policy > U.S. bond prices steady before Fed policy meeting > Euro in demand as Fed faces crunch time > Gold inches up after two-day fall, Fed eyed > Oil gains moderately, trading sluggish ahead of Fed > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)