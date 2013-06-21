BANGKOK, June 21 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
MARKETS 0157 GMT
AT
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1588.19 -2.50 -40.74
USD/JPY 97.00 -0.28 -0.27
10-YR US TSY 94.11 0.00 -0.02
YLD
SPOT GOLD 1282.05 0.34 4.31
US CRUDE 95.07 -0.07 -0.07
DOW JONES 14758.32 -2.34 -353.87
ASIA ADRS 129.52 -3.61 -4.85
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses as Fed plan
changes course
SE ASIA STOCKS-Drop after Fed hints at end to stimulus;
Indonesia leads
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to fully
resume operations at its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery
in Bangkok on Saturday, a company official said.
-- The Bank of Thailand said on Thursday capital outflows
were likely to continue and that the central bank would act on
excessive volatility in the baht.
-- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Thursday it had
started operations at the Montara oil field off Australia.
-- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
Thai food producer said on Thursday it expected net profit
this year to fall short of last year's due to the impact of
shrimp disease.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)