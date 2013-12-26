BANGKOK Dec 26 Thai stocks slipped more than 2 percent on Thursday to their lowest in almost four months following a recommendation by the election commission that a Feb. 2 poll be delayed after violent clashes between police and anti-government protesters.

At 0904 GMT, the benchmark SET index was down 2.1 percent at 1,304.63, its lowest since Sept. 4. Tourism shares were among the heaviest losers, including Airports of Thailand and hotelier Central Plaza Hotel. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Paul Tait)