BANGKOK, Nov 22 Thai stocks are expected to fall for a fourth session on Tuesday, weighed down by weak sentiment in global stocks due to continuing worries about debt problems in Europe and the United States.

Energy shares will also face more selling pressures after a slump in oil prices as global uncertainty clouds the outlook for demand.

"The market should continue to be in the doldrums ... It may respond negatively to factors from the United States and Europe," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

The benchmark SET index dropped nearly 2 percent to 965.07 on Monday as weak global oil prices triggered selling in commodities-related stocks. Petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl fell 3.8 percent.

The market reported net foreign selling of $60 million on the day, adding to a combined $169 million in the previous three sessions.

Support for the main index on Tuesday was seen at 955 and 950, with resistance at 970, analysts said.

By 0219 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after falling 0.4 percent at one point.

MARKET SUMMARY >Sell-off runs into 4th day on Europe, US debt worries >Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fear >Dollar lifted by risk aversion; Aussie slumps >U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk >Gold extends losses on Europe, US debt worry

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT Global Chemical Pcl

The petrochemical firm plans to buy a 51 percent stake in Perstorp Holding France SAS for 114.8 million euro ($155 million) as part of its plan to expand in high-value-added petrochemical products, it said in a statement

- Electricity Generating Pcl

Thailand's second-largest private power producer plans to more than double capacity at its Quezon power plant in the Philippines as part of a regional expansion, it said on Monday.

- Amata Corp

The industrial estate developer aims for at least 20 percent growth in land sales to 1,800 rais in 2012 due to continued growth in the car industry, Chief Operating Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters.

