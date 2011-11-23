BANGKOK, Nov 23 Thai stocks may fall on Wednesday in line with the rest of Asia but the market might get some help from a positive report from ratings agency Standard & Poor's, affirming Thailand's ratings.

Asian shares drifted lower after a downward revision to U.S. growth data raised new concerns about the faltering global economy. By 0237 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.88 percent.

Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency and 'A-/A-2' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Thailand. The outlook on both long-term ratings remains stable.

The benchmark SET index rose 1.3 percent to 977.36 on Tuesday after a drop of more than 3 percent in the previous three sessions.

Banking stocks rose 1.9 percent after ratings agency Moody's Investors Service maintained a stable outlook for the Thai banking system.

The market reported net buying by retail investors of 1.22 billion baht ($39 million) and foreign selling of 934 million baht ($30 million). Foreign investors have been net sellers of Thai shares over the past four sessions.

Support for the main index was seen at 970, with resistance at 998, brokers said.

In a research note to clients, Ayudhya Securities advised buyers to adopt a short-term trading strategy, citing weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth and concerns about debt problems in Europe.

"A rebound in the SET index is an opportunity for short-term trading ... Concerns about debt problems in Europe will continue to pressure stock markets globally," it said.

"A rebound in the SET index is an opportunity for short-term trading ... Concerns about debt problems in Europe will continue to pressure stock markets globally," it said.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.04 -0.41% -4.940 USD/JPY 76.96 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9222 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1702.64 0.17% 2.850 US CRUDE 97.52 -0.50% -0.490 DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46% -53.59 ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Investors, still fixated on EU, sell for 5th day >U.S. crude falls to $97 on slower U.S. economic growth >FOREX-Euro resilient; China PMI in focus >TREASURIES-Bonds rise as Fed mulls more stimulus >PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains; euro zone concerns persist

