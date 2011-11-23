BANGKOK, Nov 23 Thai stocks may fall on
Wednesday in line with the rest of Asia but the market might get
some help from a positive report from ratings agency Standard &
Poor's, affirming Thailand's ratings.
Asian shares drifted lower after a downward revision to U.S.
growth data raised new concerns about the faltering global
economy. By 0237 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 1.88 percent.
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency
and 'A-/A-2' local currency sovereign credit ratings on
Thailand. The outlook on both long-term ratings remains stable.
The benchmark SET index rose 1.3 percent to 977.36
on Tuesday after a drop of more than 3 percent in the previous
three sessions.
Banking stocks rose 1.9 percent after ratings agency
Moody's Investors Service maintained a stable outlook for the
Thai banking system.
The market reported net buying by retail investors of 1.22
billion baht ($39 million) and foreign selling of 934 million
baht ($30 million). Foreign investors have been net sellers of
Thai shares over the past four sessions.
Support for the main index was seen at 970, with resistance
at 998, brokers said.
In a research note to clients, Ayudhya Securities advised
buyers to adopt a short-term trading strategy, citing
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth and concerns about
debt problems in Europe.
"A rebound in the SET index is an opportunity for short-term
trading ... Concerns about debt problems in Europe will continue
to pressure stock markets globally," it said.
Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0121 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1188.04 -0.41% -4.940
USD/JPY 76.96 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9222 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1702.64 0.17% 2.850
US CRUDE 97.52 -0.50% -0.490
DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46% -53.59
ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44% 0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>US STOCKS-Investors, still fixated on EU, sell for 5th day
>U.S. crude falls to $97 on slower U.S. economic growth
>FOREX-Euro resilient; China PMI in focus
>TREASURIES-Bonds rise as Fed mulls more stimulus
>PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains; euro zone concerns persist
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 31.135 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)