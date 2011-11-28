BANGKOK, Nov 28 Thai stocks were expected to rebound on Monday, tracking rising foreign bourses, but persistent concern about whether European countries can tackle their debt crisis could cap gains.

On Friday, the SET index dropped 1.36 percent to finish at 967.18 in thin trade with investors selling shares in the banking and energy sectors.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 1.06 billion baht on Friday, compared with net sales of 426 million baht on Thursday.

"The rising Down Jones futures index could help improve sentiment in the Thai stocks market to rebound today. But I think the ongoing worry about the Euro zone crisis could still weigh," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

U.S. stock futures jumped in early electronic trading on Sunday on the latest round of proposals out of Europe designed to corral the growing euro zone debt crisis.

Germany and France sought to push for fiscal integration in the euro zone, aware that getting broad backing for the necessary treaty changes may not be possible, officials say. .

Therdsak pegged support for the main index at 950, with resistance seen at 980.

MARKET SUMMARY > Futures rise in electronic trade on Europe hopes > Crude jumps on eurozone integration push > Euro rises on Italy aid hopes; outlook still shaky > Bond prices fall in profit-taking from recent gains > Gold jumps 1 pct on firmer euro, Italy aid hopes

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Robert Birsel)