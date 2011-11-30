Nov 30 Thai stocks may move narrowly on
Wednesday, with broad positive sentiment in Asia amid euro zone
debt hopes lending support, but banking stocks may weaken on
expectation of lower interest rates.
The Bank of Thailand meets to review interest rates later on
Wednesday and economists expected a rate cut of up to 50 basis
points to help shore up the flood-hit domestic
economy.
Thailand's benchmark SET index edged up 0.39 percent
at 988.06 on Tuesday as big-cap banks gained on
institutional-led buying.
The bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth $17
million on Tuesday following net selling by them for nine
straight sessions to Monday of a combined $363 million.
Analysts pegged support for the main index at 980, with
resistance at 995.
"We expect to see a volatile market, with profit taking
around 995. Overall, the recovery of the domestic economy seen
from the first quarter will probably be a good buying
opportunity for medium- to long-term investors," said Parin
Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).
Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday after
European officials agreed to strengthen a bailout fund and seek
more aid from the International Monetary Fund to help lend to
troubled economies as Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh highs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was steady, edging up 0.05 percent by 0151 GMT
after a two-day rally on hopes for more progress in the euro
zone debt crisis.
