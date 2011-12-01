Dec 1 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Thursday, with broad market sentiment supported by improving global markets after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks. The Bank of Thailand's decision to cut interest rates on Wednesday would help lift hopes of a recovery of its flood-hit economy. Thai SET index edged up 0.74 percent at 995.33 on Wednesday as investors bought big caps such as petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl after the central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent. Thai bourse said foreign investors bought shares for a second day, adding 785 million baht ($25.2 million). "Overall, investment sentiment in risk assets has greatly improved ... At this point, we expect the SET index to rise to 1,000, testing next resistance of 1,012 and 1,020," said broker Phillip Securities in a note to clients. The broker recommended raising short-term portfolio portions to 50-75 percent from 25 percent and profit taking at around 1,020, citing uncertainties about euro zone debt problems. Asian shares surged, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan jumping 3.43 percent by 0225 GMT, after U.S. stocks rallied 4 percent and European equities rose 2 percent on Wednesday. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0114 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1246.96 4.33% 51.770 USD/JPY 77.51 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0662 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1748.39 0.13% 2.250 US CRUDE 100.56 0.20% 0.200 DOW JONES 12045.68 4.24% 490.05 ASIA ADRS 117.93 4.39% 4.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe >Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up >Euro & risk currencies rally, China PMI looms >Prices fall as central banks boost sentiment >Gold steady after c.bank liquidity boost spurs rally - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.17 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)