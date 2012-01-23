BANGKOK, Jan 23 Thai stocks are likely to be trapped in a tight range on Monday in thin trading as several Asian stock and financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year, but falling oil prices could trigger sales in the energy sector. On Friday, the SET index closed down 0.03 percent at 1,058.66. Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 997.55 million baht ($32 million) on Friday, compared to net selling of 2.8 billion baht the previous day. Support for the main index was seen at 1,050 and 1,046 while resistance was pegged at 1,070, said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund. MARKET SUMMARY > Dow and S&P 500 post best week since Christmas > Oil falls on economic, demand concerns > Euro wobbles on Greek setback; subdued in holiday trade > U.S. Treasuries prices drop on Greece hopes, before supply > Gold inches up despite euro, eyes on Greece - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.5700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphipat; Editing by xx xx)