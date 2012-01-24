BANGKOK, Jan 24 Thai stocks may rise on Tuesday as strength in oil prices could encourage players to buy energy company shares, which have a big weighting in the main index, but concern over Europe's debt problems plus thin trade could limit the gains. On Monday, the SET index ended 0.37 percent higher at 1,062.55, supported by speculative buying in energy and banking sectors. Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 182.9 million baht ($5.82 million) on Monday, compared to net buying of 997.55 million baht on Friday. "Thai shares, especially in the energy sector, should get some support from rising oil prices. However, gains may still be capped by thin trade as several bourses are still on holiday, while EU debt problems still weigh on the market," said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus Securities. Oil prices rose after the European Union agreed to ban imports of Iranian crude from July. The euro-zone crisis remained in the background for the market but has had less of an effect on stocks lately. Warut said support for the main index was seen at 1,057, while resistance was pegged at 1,066. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rests after rally; bellwether earnings ahead > Oil up on EU deal to ban Iran crude, weaker dollar > Recuperating euro stung by Greek uncertainty > Treasure prices dip as hopes rise for relief in Europe > Gold steady near 6-week high, TOCOM aids - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.4250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by xx xx)