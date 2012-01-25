BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thai stocks might ease on
Wednesday, extending falls seen in late trading on Tuesday,
dealers said, although the better tone elsewhere in Asia should
provide some support.
The market could also get a lift from an interest rate cut,
widely expected from the Bank of Thailand. The decision is due
at 0730 GMT.
On Tuesday, the SET index closed just 0.05 percent
higher at 1,063.08 after volatile trade.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 556.9 million
baht ($17.71 million) after 182.9 billion on Monday.
"The market could face another corrective phase today
because some negative factors such as falling oil prices and
worries about EU debt could trigger selling," said Parin
Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).
The International Monetary Fund said Europe's debt problems
could tip the world economy into recession and a bigger firewall
was urgently needed to keep the damage from spreading.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday due to revived concerns about the
euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global
economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit
losses.
Parin said support for Thai shares was seen at 1,060 and
1,055, while resistance was pegged at 1,070.
- Siam Cement Pcl
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate is expected to post
an 80 percent drop in quarterly profit because sales were hit by
flooding and it benefited from extraordinary gains a year
before, analysts say.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphhiphat; Editing by Alan
Raybould)