BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thai stocks might ease on Wednesday, extending falls seen in late trading on Tuesday, dealers said, although the better tone elsewhere in Asia should provide some support. The market could also get a lift from an interest rate cut, widely expected from the Bank of Thailand. The decision is due at 0730 GMT. On Tuesday, the SET index closed just 0.05 percent higher at 1,063.08 after volatile trade. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 556.9 million baht ($17.71 million) after 182.9 billion on Monday. "The market could face another corrective phase today because some negative factors such as falling oil prices and worries about EU debt could trigger selling," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). The International Monetary Fund said Europe's debt problems could tip the world economy into recession and a bigger firewall was urgently needed to keep the damage from spreading. Oil prices fell on Tuesday due to revived concerns about the euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit losses. Parin said support for Thai shares was seen at 1,060 and 1,055, while resistance was pegged at 1,070. MARKET SUMMARY > Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run > Oil slips on revived euro zone debt concern > Yen nurses rare losses; Fed meeting eyed > Longer-dated prices ease as auctions offset Europe worries > Gold steadies after fall, eyes on Fed STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Siam Cement Pcl Thailand's top industrial conglomerate is expected to post an 80 percent drop in quarterly profit because sales were hit by flooding and it benefited from extraordinary gains a year before, analysts say. ($1 = 31.4500 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphhiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)