BANGKOK, Jan 26 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Thursday, tracking a rebound on overseas bourses, with foreign money flowing back into the region. On Wednesday, the SET index dropped 0.67 percent to finish at 1,056.01, due in part to profit-taking in property stocks. "Foreign investors are expected to continue to buy Thai shares as we can see signs that investment funds are moving into Asian bourses," said Globlex Securities analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai. Foreign investors bought share worth a net 166.35 million baht ($5.27 million) on Wednesday after 556.9 million baht on Tuesday. U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday on the back of good profit figures from Apple and a promise from the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for at least two more years. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,070, while support was pegged at 1,050, Chakkrit said. ($1 = 31.5950 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)