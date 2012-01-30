BANGKOK, Jan 30 Thai stocks may be range-bound with a negative bias on Monday as weak sentiment in Asia could prompt market players to take profits after a rally this year. Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its highest in more than six weeks on Monday as markets waited for confirmation of a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default. On Friday, the benchmark Thai index edged up 0.73 percent to a five-month high of 1,076.29, with foreign investors buying shares for 4.2 billion baht ($135 million). It gained 1.67 percent last week, the fourth straight week of gains. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,080, with support at 1,070, brokers said. "Foreign market sentiment is not so supportive ... But we see Thai market weakness to be limited thanks to good fund inflows," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.33 -0.16% -2.100 USD/JPY 76.7 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.884 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1733.39 -0.22% -3.810 US CRUDE 99.11 -0.45% -0.450 DOW JONES 12660.46 -0.58% -74.17 ASIA ADRS 125.33 0.19% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > FOREX-Perky euro clings to Greece hopes, summit eyed > PRECIOUS-Gold ticks down after hitting 7-week high - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)