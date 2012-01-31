BANGKOK, Jan 31 Thai stocks may be range-bound on Tuesday, with big-cap energy shares weighed down by a weak oil market, but selected shares could attract interest as the reporting season continues. For instance, top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly net profit early on Tuesday, beating forecasts, due to higher product prices. On Monday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.15 percent to 1,074.71 due to late profit-taking. Domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 310 million baht ($9.94 million) but foreign investors bought a net 159 million baht ($5 million), stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,069 and 1,066, with resistance at 1,081, brokers said. "The better-than-expected results from PTTEP should help lift sentiment. For the big picture, there may be some profit-taking. Overall, the market should be able to set a firm base around 1,070," said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.01 -0.25% -3.320 USD/JPY 76.34 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8596 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1735.31 0.39% 6.670 US CRUDE 99.3 0.53% 0.520 DOW JONES 12653.72 -0.05% -6.74 ASIA ADRS 124.40 -0.74% -0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street ends off lows, suggesting resilience > Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran > FOREX-Yen strength vs USD in focus; euro pressured > Prices rise on fear Greece troubles may strike Portugal > Gold steady; heads for biggest monthly gain since Aug - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.18 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)