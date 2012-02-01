BANGKOK, Feb 1 Thai stocks may fall on Wednesday after weak U.S. data undermined recent optimism about the global economy, prompting profit-taking in some equity markets after a rally in January. Other Asian stock markets eased in early trade, following losses on Wall Street overnight after U.S. home prices and business activity in the U.S. Midwest missed expectations and consumer confidence fell unexpectedly. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.2 percent. On Tuesday, the benchmark Thai SET index rose 0.86 percent to 1,083.97 after late buying in big-cap energy and banking shares. Thai stocks logged a 5.7 percent gain in January. Retail investors led buyers with a net 333 million baht ($10.77 million) of shares on Tuesday but foreign investors sold shares for 624 million baht ($20.18 million), stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,080, with resistance at 1,088. "The market may pause today. There's no major concerns and the focus is still about Europe's debt. Overall, trading activity will probably drive the market back and forth," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0151 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1312.41 -0.05% -0.600 USD/JPY 76.14 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8127 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1736.64 -0.03% -0.550 US CRUDE 98.64 0.16% 0.160 DOW JONES 12632.91 -0.16% -20.81 ASIA ADRS 124.64 0.19% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street ends strong January on flat note > Bonds gain on month-end buys, fading Europe hopes > Elusive Greek deal weighs on euro > Gold posts biggest monthly gain since August > Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: Siam Cement Pcl - The top industrial conglomerate has acquired a building materials business in Indonesia from Australia's Boral Ltd ; the transaction will be completed by the end of June. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.925 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)