BANGKOK, Feb 2 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Thursday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia after Wall Street rose overnight on better-than-expected manufacturing data. On Wednesday, the SET index rose 0.22 percent to 1,086.36, with foreign investors buying shares for a net 213 million baht ($6.87 million) but domestic institutions selling shares worth 382 million ($12.33 million), the Thai bourse said. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,075 and 1,100, with support at 1,020 and 1,035, according to broker KTB Securities. "The SET will basically run up to the 1,100 level on the back of gains in major sectors such as bank, telecoms and retailers," it said in a research note. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.09 0.89% 11.680 USD/JPY 76.11 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8456 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1749.16 0.31% 5.460 US CRUDE 97.57 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 12716.46 0.66% 83.55 ASIA ADRS 126.38 1.40% 1.74 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St starts February strong on factory data, Greece > Prices fall as risk sentiment improves > Dollar pressured as risk appetite improves > Gold rises on economic optimism, eyes pullback > Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: TMB Bank Pcl - Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets said on Wednesday its net profit should be higher this year than in 2011 because of loan growth that could reach 15 percent plus improved margins and lower costs. ($1 = 30.9925 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)