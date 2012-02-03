BANGKOK, Feb 3 Thai stocks may ease on Friday as sentiment in Asia is cautious ahead of U.S. employment data, prompting some players to take profits from a rally earlier in the week. On Thursday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.5 percent to 1,091.67, gaining for a third session to its highest in almost six months. Banking shares led gainers and foreign investors bought shares worth 4.95 billion baht ($160 million), stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,088, with resistance at 1,099, brokers said. "Technically, the market may see some consolidation as the SET index moved close to 1,100 level yesterday," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday ahead of the U.S. data, while Greek debt restructuring talks dragged on and undermined sentiment. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0220 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.54 0.11% 1.450 USD/JPY 76.16 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8282 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1756.65 -0.16% -2.740 US CRUDE 96.5 0.15% 0.140 DOW JONES 12705.41 -0.09% -11.05 ASIA ADRS 127.22 0.66% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St holds steady as payrolls set to test rally > Prices little changed on jobs hope, Europe concerns > G3 currencies subdued ahead of US jobs test > Gold headed for 5th winning week; US data eyed > Brent up, US crude down, premium near 3-month high STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Thai Oil Pcl The company aims to invest about $1 billion to expand its petrochemical and refinery businesses in the next five years, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.89 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)