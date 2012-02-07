BANGKOK, Feb 7 Thai stocks are expected to
be range-bound with a negative bias on Tuesday, as investors
turn cautious about the euro zone debt crisis amid dragged-out
Greek debt restructuring talks.
The country's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total
Access Communication Pcl, will be in focus after
reporting a 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit after
the market close on Monday due to the impact of floods, higher
regulatory costs and compensation for network outage.
On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended down 0.45
percent at 1,094.01 on late profit taking.
Retail investors sold shares for 1.2 billion baht ($38.76
million) while foreign investors bought shares for 2.2 billion
baht ($71.06 million), stock exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,055 and 1,035, with
resistance at 1,100 and 1,150, brokers said.
"The market should be volatile and is more likely to take a
lead from external markets. Investors will also look for
earnings results of listed firms for further clues to the
market," said broker Aira Securities.
Thai firms will report 2011 earnings results by the end of
this month.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)