BANGKOK, Feb 8 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Wednesday as continued fund inflows help lift major listed companies, but market players are expected to be cautious as euro zone debt concerns remain. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index was up 0.65 percent at 1,101.12, with foreign investors buying shares for 2.3 billion baht ($74.35 million), stock exchange data showed. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,122, with support at 1,100 and 1,098, brokers said. "The market could still rise today. Fund flows will be a key driver," said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1347.05 0.2% 2.720 USD/JPY 76.92 0.2% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9628 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1747.3 0.14% 2.400 US CRUDE 98.88 0.48% 0.460 DOW JONES 12878.20 0.26% 33.07 ASIA ADRS 128.66 0.36% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St edges up in quiet day; Disney down late > Oil rises on spread trade, Canadian outage > Euro near two-month highs, USD dips on dovish Fed > Bonds fall on supply, news Greek deal near > Gold holds near $1,745 as Greece buys more time STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Krung Thai Bank Pcl Thailand's second-largest lender expects sustained loan growth to boost net profit in 2012 when it aims to tap retail and small and medium-sized clients to boost margins, a top executive said. ($1 = 30.935 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan)