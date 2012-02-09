BANGKOK, Feb 9 Thai shares may edge up on Thursday on foreign fund buying in large-cap stocks and on earning-related stock gains, although profit-booking may weigh, brokers said. On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index was up 1.36 percent at 1,116.08, a six-month high, led by energy-related stocks that tracked strong global oil prices. Foreign investors bought shares for 5.5 billion baht ($178.89 million), stock exchange data showed. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,122, with support at 1,109, brokers said. "The market should be pretty volatile today after the strong gain yesterday. It could go up further but there will also be profit-taking during the day," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1349.96 0.22% 2.910 USD/JPY 77.12 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0087 -- 0.026 SPOT GOLD 1728.91 -0.26% -4.480 US CRUDE 98.76 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04% 5.75 ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell > Brent ends at 6-month high on Greek hopes > Euro dips as Greece talks halt on sticking point > TREASURIES-Bonds slightly lower in late trade > Gold inches down; Greece debt deal eyed STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Central Pattana Pcl Thailand's top department store operator plans to expand in Myanmar, Indonesia and Malaysia, hoping to tap a growing middle class. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.745 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn)