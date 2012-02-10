BANGKOK, Feb 10 Thai stocks may fall on Friday as caution over the Greece's debt restructuring prospects prompted market players to take profits on a rally early in the week, but selective buying in a reporting season would help limit market losses. On Thursday, the benchmark SET index inched up 0.10 percent at 1,117.17, with foreign investors buying shares for 1.3 billion baht ($42.28 million), stock exchange data showed. Support for the main index was seen at 1,106, with resistance at 1,121 and 1,129, brokers said. "The SET index should consolidate and I think fund flows tends to revert amid profit taking," said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai. Among stocks to watch, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported on Thursday a 37 percent fall in quarterly net earnings due to an expense on deferred tax adjustment, but its operations were unaffected by floods. The euro and shares in Asia eased on Friday as investors kept a cautious view over Greece's debt restructuring prospect, after Athens struck a deal on fiscal reforms, paving the way for securing a crucial financial aid. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0221 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.95 0.15% 1.990 USD/JPY 77.57 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0243 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1732.19 0.07% 1.190 US CRUDE 99.48 -0.36% -0.360 DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall Street > US Treasuries fall as Greek deal damps safety demand > Euro hits 2-month high vs dollar on Greek deal > Gold down as technical selling offsets Greek hopes > Brent rises for 8th day after Greek bailout deal STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Siam Cement Pcl Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said on Thursday the Siam group has signed a deal with partners under which it will take a 46 percent stake in a $4.5 billion petrochemical complex in Vietnam. - Central Plaza Hotel Pcl Thailand's second-largest listed hotelier by market value expects 2012 net profit growth of 50 percent as tourism recovers and the company is considering a joint-venture opportunity in Myanmar, its executive said. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.75 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Martin Petty; Editing by Martin Petty)