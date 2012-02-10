BANGKOK, Feb 10 Thai stocks may fall on
Friday as caution over the Greece's debt restructuring prospects
prompted market players to take profits on a rally early in the
week, but selective buying in a reporting season would help
limit market losses.
On Thursday, the benchmark SET index inched up 0.10
percent at 1,117.17, with foreign investors buying shares for
1.3 billion baht ($42.28 million), stock exchange data showed.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,106, with
resistance at 1,121 and 1,129, brokers said.
"The SET index should consolidate and I think fund flows
tends to revert amid profit taking," said Globlex Securities
senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.
Among stocks to watch, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS)
, Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported on
Thursday a 37 percent fall in quarterly net earnings due to an
expense on deferred tax adjustment, but its operations were
unaffected by floods.
The euro and shares in Asia eased on Friday as investors
kept a cautious view over Greece's debt restructuring prospect,
after Athens struck a deal on fiscal reforms, paving the way for
securing a crucial financial aid.
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Siam Cement Pcl
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said on Thursday the
Siam group has signed a deal with partners under which it will
take a 46 percent stake in a $4.5 billion petrochemical complex
in Vietnam.
- Central Plaza Hotel Pcl
Thailand's second-largest listed hotelier by market value
expects 2012 net profit growth of 50 percent as tourism recovers
and the company is considering a joint-venture opportunity in
Myanmar, its executive said.
