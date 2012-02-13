BANGKOK, Feb 13 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a positive bias on Monday amid modest gains elsewhere in Asia after the passage of Greece's austerity bill, with energy shares gaining support from higher global oil prices, brokers said. The benchmark SET index ended down 0.38 percent at 1,121.91 on Friday, with domestic institutions selling shares worth a net 1.1 billion baht ($35.68 million) but foreign investors buying 1.7 billion baht ($55.14 million), the bourse said. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,123, with support at 1,110, brokers said. "The market may need to consolidate. I think fund inflows will remain good and help push the market higher," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures, which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy debt default. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had edged up 0.3 percent by 0233 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1342.64 -0.69% -9.310 USD/JPY 77.63 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9948 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1724.9 0.32% 5.510 US CRUDE 99.41 0.75% 0.740 DOW JONES 12801.23 -0.69% -89.23 ASIA ADRS 126.70 -2.22% -2.87 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >S&P suffers year's biggest loss as Greek deal falters >NYMEX-Crude falls on Greek, oil demand worries >Euro slides as market awaits word on Greek bailout deal >Bonds up on Greece doubt; data focus next week >Gold rises on Greek austerity bill, off 2-wk low STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Thai Oil Pcl Thailand's largest oil refiner reported a 48 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday due to weak margins in refining and petrochemical products and foreign exchange losses. - Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl The country's biggest tech firm by market value reported a 31 percent fall in 2011 earnings, partly due to lower gross profit margins, and said it planned to spend 840 million baht to build a plant in Slovakia. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.83 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)