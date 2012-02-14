BANGKOK, Feb 14 Thai stocks may open lower on Tuesday given losses elsewhere in Asia as investors await a euro zone finance ministers' meeting to approve a second bailout for Greece, with weak domestic corporate results also likely to prompt some selling. Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl reported a 7.4 percent fall in 2011 net earnings due to a slowdown in demand resulting from floods in the fourth quarter. On Monday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.4 percent to 1,117.40 as investors bought dividend-yielding stocks such as Thai Oil Pcl, the country's largest oil refiner, which announced a dividend of 2 baht each. Technically, Thai stocks look set for a pause after their recent gains, brokers said. "The SET index may consolidate in a near term. There's no new positive factors to drive the market," broker KTB Securities said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.65 percent at 0223 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.77 0.68% 9.130 USD/JPY 77.55 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9706 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1719.04 -0.20% -3.450 US CRUDE 100.53 -0.38% -0.380 DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57% 72.81 ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29% 1.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs > Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions > FOREX-Euro slips as Moody's warns on France > TREASURIES-Prices end near flat in choppy trading > Gold stalls as Greek bailout awaits EU approval STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Airports of Thailand Pcl The company is expected to post a 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by smaller foreign exchange loss and a lower-than-expected flood impact. The earnings announcement is due later in the day. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by John Mair)