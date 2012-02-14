BANGKOK, Feb 14 Thai stocks may open lower
on Tuesday given losses elsewhere in Asia as investors await a
euro zone finance ministers' meeting to approve a second bailout
for Greece, with weak domestic corporate results also likely to
prompt some selling.
Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl
reported a 7.4 percent fall in 2011 net earnings due to a
slowdown in demand resulting from floods in the fourth quarter.
On Monday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.4
percent to 1,117.40 as investors bought dividend-yielding stocks
such as Thai Oil Pcl, the country's largest oil
refiner, which announced a dividend of 2 baht each.
Technically, Thai stocks look set for a pause after their
recent gains, brokers said.
"The SET index may consolidate in a near term. There's no
new positive factors to drive the market," broker KTB Securities
said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading down 0.65 percent at 0223 GMT.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1351.77 0.68% 9.130
USD/JPY 77.55 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9706 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1719.04 -0.20% -3.450
US CRUDE 100.53 -0.38% -0.380
DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57% 72.81
ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29% 1.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> US STOCKS-Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs
> Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions
> FOREX-Euro slips as Moody's warns on France
> TREASURIES-Prices end near flat in choppy trading
> Gold stalls as Greek bailout awaits EU approval
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Airports of Thailand Pcl
The company is expected to post a 32 percent rise in
quarterly net profit, helped by smaller foreign exchange loss
and a lower-than-expected flood impact. The earnings
announcement is due later in the day.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by John Mair)