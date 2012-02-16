BANGKOK, Feb 16 Thai stocks were expected move in a narrow range on Thursday as foreign investors were likely to continue to buy after a strong rise on Wednesday but a drop in foreign bourses would limit the gains, analysts said. On Wednesday, the SET index ended at a six-month high of 1,126.48 due to buying in the banking, energy and petrochemical sectors. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.05 billion baht ($34.09 million) after net buying of 3.12 billion baht on Tuesday. "I expect to see follow-through buying to drive Thai shares higher today. However, gains could be limited as other foreign bourses fell and that could still weigh on the market," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund. U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by swings in shares of Apple, now the largest company in the world. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,132, with support at 1,116 and 1,110, Chai said. MARKET SUMMARY > Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower > Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks > Euro on defensive on talk of Greece bailout delay > Bonds steady as investors watch Greece developments > Gold marks time as Greek uncertainty drags - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.8050 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphonpghiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)